Give your input on the ‘Better Northbridge’ Project Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A meeting for the public to share their input on Charleston County’s ‘Better Northbridge’ project will be held Wednesday evening.

Since 2015, there have been four bicyclists killed on the Northbridge, according to Charleston County. That bridge stretches from Poston Road in West Ashley to Azalea Drive in North Charleston. Even more cyclists and pedestrians have been seriously injured while crossing the bridge.

Now the county is working on a plan to improve bike and pedestrian facilities at the Northbridge.

The ‘Better Northbridge’ project involves building a standalone bike and pedestrian bridge beside the existing bridge, according to Charleston County. The county is still in the study phase of the project and Wednesday from 4 – 7 p.m. the community can share its thoughts on the proposed options.

The project’s website shows one main difference between the three options is where and how the bike and pedestrian bridge will end on the North Charleston side.

One option is a bridge with two routes that end in separate places in North Charleston. The second option is one bridge that crosses over the I-26 interchange. The third option is a bridge that uses elevators and ramps to cross over I-26.

It’s extremely important the public shares their thoughts on the project, Katie Zimmerman, the Executive Director of Charleston Moves, a nonprofit that advocates for improved bike, pedestrian and public transportation across Charleston, says. This is not only to make sure the design properly serves the community but also because public comments are an important part of getting grants to fund the project, according to Zimmerman.

“This is a big deal for our region, this proposal,” she says. “Making sure your voice is heard to make sure our elected officials and our agencies know that people want to see a safe and connected way to get across the Ashley River between North Charleston and West Ashley, that it opens up so many opportunities and it also will save lives.”

The public meeting Wednesday will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church. The public comment period has been extended until March 3. Visit the Better Northbridge Project website for more information on the project or to share your input virtually.

Charleston Moves will also be hosting outdoor table sessions to discuss the project:

Friday, February 18, 3-5 p.m. at the CARTA Superstop (corner of Rivers/Cosgrove Ave, North Charleston)

Tuesday, February 22, 3-5 p.m. at Big Lots in the Ashley Landing Shopping Center (1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Ste 15, West Ashley)

Thursday, February 24, 3-5 p.m. at the CARTA Superstop (corner of Rivers/Cosgrove Ave, North Charleston)

Monday, February 28, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Mary Utsey Park (1350 Orange Grove Rd, West Ashley)

