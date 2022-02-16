SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Jaylan Adams, The Citadel’s starting QB, enters transfer portal

The Citadel's Jaylan Adams was named the SoCon Offensive Player of the Week on Saturday
The Citadel's Jaylan Adams was named the SoCon Offensive Player of the Week on Saturday(The Citadel Athletics)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Jaylan Adams, who served as The Citadel’s starting quarterback during all of 2021, announced on Wednesday that he was leaving the Bulldogs and entering the transfer portal.

“The things I’ve learned from the school and being apart of the team has molded me into the man I am today” he said in a written statement. “after a lot of thoughts, prayers and talking to my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal to get my masters degree and use my last 2 years of eligibility for football and continue my dream of playing football.”

Adams rushed for a team high 948 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2021 fall season in addition to throwing for 1,071 yards and 7 more scores as the Bulldogs went 4-7.

The decision leaves The Citadel with just 3 quarterbacks on the roster for spring practice. Sophomore Graeson Underwood from Dutch Fork and Redshirt Freshman Ahmad Green from May River and Varney Farhnbullah from North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Jahnee Coleman and 27-year-old...
Investigators arrest two people for North Charleston murder
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 6 women will be stalked in...
Two Lowcountry women report suspects used GPS-trackers in stalking crimes
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a junkyard fire in Georgetown County involving...
Emergency crews respond to junkyard fire involving multiple vehicles, tires

Latest News

The Battery dropped the 2nd game of the Carolina Challenge Cup to Inter Miami CF 1-0 on Tuesday
Battery Fall to Inter Miami in Tuesday Doubleheader Finale
James Reese V hit a half-court shot at the buzzer in overtime to lift South Carolina over Ole...
South Carolina beats Ole Miss with half-court 3 at buzzer
Evans scores 28, hits late FT to help FSU beat Clemson 81-80
Jordan Subban scored but the Stingrays fell to Greenville, 6-2
Stingrays Drop Tuesday Affair to Greenville, 6-2