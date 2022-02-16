Jaylan Adams, The Citadel’s starting QB, enters transfer portal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Jaylan Adams, who served as The Citadel’s starting quarterback during all of 2021, announced on Wednesday that he was leaving the Bulldogs and entering the transfer portal.

“The things I’ve learned from the school and being apart of the team has molded me into the man I am today” he said in a written statement. “after a lot of thoughts, prayers and talking to my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal to get my masters degree and use my last 2 years of eligibility for football and continue my dream of playing football.”

Adams rushed for a team high 948 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2021 fall season in addition to throwing for 1,071 yards and 7 more scores as the Bulldogs went 4-7.

The decision leaves The Citadel with just 3 quarterbacks on the roster for spring practice. Sophomore Graeson Underwood from Dutch Fork and Redshirt Freshman Ahmad Green from May River and Varney Farhnbullah from North Carolina.

