SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

LA human trafficking operation rescues more than 80 victims

Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex...
Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva hold a news conference on a weeklong statewide operation aimed at combating human trafficking, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles.(Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles law enforcement announced Tuesday the rescue of more than 80 human trafficking and sexual exploitation victims, including children, during a weeklong operation that also netted hundreds of arrests.

The annual “Operation Reclaim and Rebuild” was held last week and coincided with the run-up to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said 74 adults and eight children were rescued, while 34 suspected traffickers were arrested. About 200 sex buyers, known as johns, were also taken into custody as part of the operation.

“Remember, this is one week only,” Villanueva said. “This is just one small slice of what happens throughout the entire year.”

Yet myths surrounding an alleged link between human trafficking and major sporting events like the Super Bowl abound. Academic studies and news reports have repeatedly shown that trafficking does not increase as the Super Bowl and other championships approach.

Law enforcement crackdowns during these events often lead to the arrests of local street-based sex workers instead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after...
Police: 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in head
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
Police responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the PNC Bank on East Wall Street, according to a...
Police investigating attempted Mt. Pleasant bank robbery
Ryan Jay Schwein is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession...
Man facing attempted murder charges in North Charleston stabbing incident

Latest News

The City of Charleston is considering an estimated billion-dollar plan to address coastal...
Councilmembers concerned over plan to address flooding in Charleston
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 6 women will be stalked in...
Two Lowcountry women report suspects used GPS-trackers in stalking crimes
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
AP sources: White House seeks another $30B for COVID battle
Paull was arrested on Feb. 12 in Myrtle Beach, SC before being transferred to Alvin S. Glenn...
Sheriff Lott: two men arrested in connection with shooting of tow truck driver