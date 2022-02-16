SC Lottery
New airline brings nonstop flights between Charleston and Connecticut

By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston International Airport announced a new airline bringing nonstop flights between the Lowcountry and southern Connecticut in May

Avelo Airlines will offer nonstop flights between Charleston International Airport and Tweed-New Haven Airport three days a week beginning on May 5.

“Charleston — say hello to Avelo. We are excited to offer Charleston exclusive nonstop service to Southern Connecticut,” Avelo Chariman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “With our low fares and HVN’s unmatched convenience, Avelo makes getting to Connecticut and all the region has to offer easier than ever. We look forward to welcoming Charleston to Avelo’s rapidly expanding national network of popular destinations.”

Avelo is offering introductory $49 one-way fares for flights booked by March 2.

“Today’s announcement is yet another exciting milestone in our rapidly growing low cost, nonstop service for Lowcountry travelers,” Charleston Airport Director and CEO Elliott Summey said. “It is exciting to have another new air carrier at Charleston International and our first nonstop service to New Haven, Connecticut. Avelo’s partnership with Charleston International solidifies our commitment to increasing flights to the Northeast.”

The service will initially operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday with plans to add a Saturday flight beginning May 26.

Avelo will become the 12th airline to serve Charleston International Airport.

Avelo officials said the airline will also begin serving Myrtle Beach, Savannah, Ga. and Nashville,

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

