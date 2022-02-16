SC Lottery
Police arrest man in connection with Mount Pleasant bank robbery

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant investigators say they arrested a 43-year-old man who is accused of robbing a bank early Monday morning.

Torionta Montrez Drayton is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and three counts of kidnapping, according to Inspector Don Calabrese.

Police responded to a reported armed robbery at the PNC Bank in the 1000 block of Ewall Street at 9:11 a.m., an incident report states. When police arrived, bank employees told them the robber who had been armed with a handgun had left the scene.

Investigators say Drayton left the bank after attempting to rob employees with a handgun.

Employees said the robber wore all black, including a black ski mask and left the area in a red Cadillac SUV, the incident report states.

Police began reviewing security footage from neighboring businesses and spotted a Cadillac matching the description in the 500 block of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard. The report states the license plate on the vehicle was registered to a different vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

Drayton was arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday.

He was being held pending a bond hearing set for Thursday morning.

