SC reports more than 1,600 new COVID cases, 166 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,611 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Monday, and listed 922 confirmed and 689 probable cases.

The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 19%, DHEC said.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 68 4 72 Berkeley County 36 35 71 Charleston County 64 28 92 Colleton County 3 3 6 Dorchester County 25 15 40 Georgetown County 10 12 22 Williamsburg County 4 7 11

The data also included 166 deaths, 145 of which were listed as confirmed and 21 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 26 of those deaths:

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS PROBABLE DEATHS TOTAL Beaufort County 2 1 3 Berkeley County 4 0 4 Charleston County 6 2 8 Colleton County 1 0 1 Dorchester County 8 0 8 Georgetown County 0 0 0 Williamsburg County 2 0 2

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 16,000 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 1,132,375 313,006 1,445,381 Total Deaths 13,997 2,410 16,407

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.