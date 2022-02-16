SC reports more than 1,600 new COVID cases, 166 deaths
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,611 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Monday, and listed 922 confirmed and 689 probable cases.
The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 19%, DHEC said.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|68
|4
|72
|Berkeley County
|36
|35
|71
|Charleston County
|64
|28
|92
|Colleton County
|3
|3
|6
|Dorchester County
|25
|15
|40
|Georgetown County
|10
|12
|22
|Williamsburg County
|4
|7
|11
The data also included 166 deaths, 145 of which were listed as confirmed and 21 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 26 of those deaths:
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED DEATHS
|PROBABLE DEATHS
|TOTAL
|Beaufort County
|2
|1
|3
|Berkeley County
|4
|0
|4
|Charleston County
|6
|2
|8
|Colleton County
|1
|0
|1
|Dorchester County
|8
|0
|8
|Georgetown County
|0
|0
|0
|Williamsburg County
|2
|0
|2
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 16,000 deaths.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|1,132,375
|313,006
|1,445,381
|Total Deaths
|13,997
|2,410
|16,407
WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.
WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.