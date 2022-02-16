SC Lottery
SC reports more than 1,600 new COVID cases, 166 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,611 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Monday, and listed 922 confirmed and 689 probable cases.

The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 19%, DHEC said.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County68472
Berkeley County363571
Charleston County642892
Colleton County336
Dorchester County251540
Georgetown County101222
Williamsburg County4711

The data also included 166 deaths, 145 of which were listed as confirmed and 21 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 26 of those deaths:

COUNTYCONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHSTOTAL
Beaufort County213
Berkeley County404
Charleston County628
Colleton County101
Dorchester County808
Georgetown County000
Williamsburg County202

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 16,000 deaths.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases1,132,375313,0061,445,381
Total Deaths13,9972,41016,407

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



