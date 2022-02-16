SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Showers continue this afternoon!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Bill Walsh
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trough of low pressure off the coast in combination with an onshore breeze brought rain to our area this morning. Some sunshine returns for the afternoon with a few showers, highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The showers will clear the area by this evening leading to a pretty dry stretch of weather until a cold front begins to near the area on Friday. Thursday will be a much warmer day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s inland, 60s at the beaches. Clouds will roll back in on Friday along with the chance of a few showers. Showers should taper off by late Friday afternoon as a cold front begins to move offshore. Behind the front, cooler but sunny weather can be expected for the weekend. Highs will drop from the mid 70s on Friday to the mid 60s for Saturday and Sunday. We’ll warm again to the 70s on Monday with highs near 80° by next Wednesday!

TODAY: Scattered Showers. Some PM Sunshine. High 66, Low 54.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 76, Low 63.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High 73, Low 43.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 64, Low 40.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 65, Low 49.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 73, Low 56.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 76, Low 60.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Jahnee Coleman and 27-year-old...
Investigators arrest two people for North Charleston murder
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 6 women will be stalked in...
Two Lowcountry women report suspects used GPS-trackers in stalking crimes
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a junkyard fire in Georgetown County involving...
Emergency crews respond to junkyard fire involving multiple vehicles, tires

Latest News

VIDEO: Wednesday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Wednesday evening weather forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
A Warmer Wednesday On Tap!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday afternoon forecast