Showers continue this afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trough of low pressure off the coast in combination with an onshore breeze brought rain to our area this morning. Some sunshine returns for the afternoon with a few showers, highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The showers will clear the area by this evening leading to a pretty dry stretch of weather until a cold front begins to near the area on Friday. Thursday will be a much warmer day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s inland, 60s at the beaches. Clouds will roll back in on Friday along with the chance of a few showers. Showers should taper off by late Friday afternoon as a cold front begins to move offshore. Behind the front, cooler but sunny weather can be expected for the weekend. Highs will drop from the mid 70s on Friday to the mid 60s for Saturday and Sunday. We’ll warm again to the 70s on Monday with highs near 80° by next Wednesday!

TODAY: Scattered Showers. Some PM Sunshine. High 66, Low 54.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 76, Low 63.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High 73, Low 43.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 64, Low 40.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 65, Low 49.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 73, Low 56.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 76, Low 60.

