Sisters fight off attempted carjackers who attacked mom

Within minutes, the suspects ran off. The mother credits her daughters for stepping in and scaring them off. (WBBM, Jay & Taneisha Parker via CNN)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:18 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHICAGO (WBBM) - A Chicago mom was attacked in an attempted carjacking, scary moments that were captured on camera as her two daughters helped her escape.

The Parker family Ring video shows the terrifying moments as Taneisha Parker and her two daughters, ages 10 and 15, pull up to park outside their home on Chicago’s South Side. Suddenly, two teenage boys wearing masks of some kind run from across the street and start attacking the mother.

“As soon as he walked up, he had his hand in his pants, and he was like ‘I don’t want to kill you’... He immediately started grabbing for my purse, so we started tussling,” Parker said.

Sisters Gwendolyn, 15, and Jay, 10, rushed to their mom Taneisha Parker's rescue when she was...
Sisters Gwendolyn, 15, and Jay, 10, rushed to their mom Taneisha Parker's rescue when she was attacked by two teenaged carjacking suspects outside their home.(Source: Taneisha Parker, WBBM via CNN)

As she’s screaming for help, Parker’s younger daughter, 10-year-old Jay, jumps in, using her lunchbox to hit her mom’s attacker. Her older daughter, 15-year-old Gwendolyn, dropped her backpack and also ran to help.

“I didn’t know I would react the way I reacted. I didn’t know they would jump in and try to save me,” Parker said.

The mother says she’s lucky the suspected carjackers didn’t have a weapon.

Within minutes, the two ran off without anything but Parker’s house keys. She credits her daughters for stepping in and scaring off the attackers.

“I honestly think it was because of them intervening that the boys backed off. Maybe they didn’t want any part of harming a woman and her two little kids,” Parker said.

The Parkers are moving forward with more awareness and with the knowledge this could have ended differently.

Police are investigating the incident. While the two girls were brave, officers advise to never resist a carjacking and to value your life over your property.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

