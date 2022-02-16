SC Lottery
Stingrays Drop Tuesday Affair to Greenville, 6-2

By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-18-4-3) used six goals to upend the South Carolina Stingrays (16-24-4-0) by a final score of 6-2 on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Greenville opened the scoring at the 6:14 mark of the first period as Anthony Beauchamp tallied his fifth goal of the season. A misplay from the Stingrays allowed an odd-man rush, and through touch passes, Max Zimmer fed Beauchamp for the one-time shot past a sprawling Ryan Bednard.

Listed as a defenseman, Bryce Reddick played up front tonight and put his offensive capabilities to the test, beating Bednard on a breakaway to double the lead. Aydan MacDonald fed Reddick who was off to the races for a breakaway opportunity, with Reddick lifting the puck into the back of the net.

MacDonald got a chance of his own three and a half minutes later, slamming home the rebound for the 3-0 lead. Bednard halted the initial shot from Bradley Lalonde, but MacDonald shed his defender and slid the puck past the end line for his seventh goal of the year.

South Carolina got one back on Jordan Subban’s fifth tally of the season. Andrew Cherniwchan recorded his 156th franchise assist, tying Trent Campbell for 4th all time in Stingrays history by sliding a puck to the slot where Subban spun and fired a shot top shelf to cut the deficit back to two.

Fresh off a faceoff, Liam Pecararo made a beeline to the net, unleashing a quick wrist shot past Bednard to regain a three-goal lead with 25 seconds remaining in the middle frame. Pecararo added an assist, feeding Johnny Coughlin who ripped a shot on net before Brett Kemp tucked home the rebound as time expired in the second period.

At the start of the third period, Logan Flodell relieved Bednard in net. Flodell stopped seven of eight shots, giving up a goal to Greenville defenseman Adam Parsells.

South Carolina scored the final goal of the contest as Chaz Reddekopp tallied his first mark of the season. Alex Brink fed Reddekopp between the circles where he sniped the puck over the glove of John Lethemon.

The Stingrays are back in action this Friday, February 18th as the team heads to Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla. for the first of two straight games against the Florida Everblades beginning at 7:30 p.m.

