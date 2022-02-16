SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sullivan’s Island hires attorney to file for judicial review of Maritime Forest settlement

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Sullivan’s Island voted on Tuesday to hire an attorney to file a judicial review of the Maritime Settlement.

A group of homeowners sued the town asking for more maintenance of the forest. But some argued the forest protects the island from storms and sea level rise.

This past December, councilmembers received an opinion from William Wilkins that the settlement was invalid and unenforceable, and he provided three potential paths for them to overturn the settlement.

Town officials said since that time leaders were evaluating whether to follow his advice and which action to pursue.

On Tuesday night, they voted to hire Wilkins to affirmatively file for a judicial review on behalf of the Town.

“Tonight’s action is a long time in the making,” said Sullivan’s Island for All President Karen Byko. “While this is not a victory yet, it’s a huge step in the right direction. All of this is a testament to the citizens who showed up to vote in a new council, who supported council’s efforts to save our maritime forest and at the same time advocated for this amazing natural resource that a small group of residents want to destroy for better views.”

The Maritime Forest provides protection for all islanders from hurricanes and storm surge, while also housing a unique and expansive wildlife ecosystem, town officials said.

“Members of Sullivan’s Island for All and a majority of island residents, want to see this unique natural resource saved for future generations,” town officials said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Jahnee Coleman and 27-year-old...
Investigators arrest two people for North Charleston murder
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 6 women will be stalked in...
Two Lowcountry women report suspects used GPS-trackers in stalking crimes
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a junkyard fire in Georgetown County involving...
Emergency crews respond to junkyard fire involving multiple vehicles, tires

Latest News

A planned 84-unit affordable housing development at Huger and Meeting streets will help address...
Charleston Planning Commission recommends rezoning land for affordable housing
Rep. Chris Murphy (R-Dorchester Co.) suffered a medical issue shortly after the start of the...
Law firm: Dorchester County rep. in stable condition
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Planning Commission recommends rezoning land for affordable housing
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Law firm: Dorchester County rep. in stable condition
The Charleston Recovery Center has been helping people battling addiction for more than a...
Charleston Recovery Center warns of fentanyl overdose crisis, offers help