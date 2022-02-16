Sullivan’s Island hires attorney to file for judicial review of Maritime Forest settlement

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Sullivan’s Island voted on Tuesday to hire an attorney to file a judicial review of the Maritime Settlement.

A group of homeowners sued the town asking for more maintenance of the forest. But some argued the forest protects the island from storms and sea level rise.

This past December, councilmembers received an opinion from William Wilkins that the settlement was invalid and unenforceable, and he provided three potential paths for them to overturn the settlement.

Town officials said since that time leaders were evaluating whether to follow his advice and which action to pursue.

On Tuesday night, they voted to hire Wilkins to affirmatively file for a judicial review on behalf of the Town.

“Tonight’s action is a long time in the making,” said Sullivan’s Island for All President Karen Byko. “While this is not a victory yet, it’s a huge step in the right direction. All of this is a testament to the citizens who showed up to vote in a new council, who supported council’s efforts to save our maritime forest and at the same time advocated for this amazing natural resource that a small group of residents want to destroy for better views.”

The Maritime Forest provides protection for all islanders from hurricanes and storm surge, while also housing a unique and expansive wildlife ecosystem, town officials said.

“Members of Sullivan’s Island for All and a majority of island residents, want to see this unique natural resource saved for future generations,” town officials said.

