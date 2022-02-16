SC Lottery
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school

Woman accused of sex crimes involving high school students
By Kelly Ann Krueger, Paige Hill and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee woman is facing numerous charges after authorities said she sexually assaulted nine high school students.

Melissa Blair, 38, was indicted on 23 charges, including 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution and one count of solicitation of a minor, McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy announced on Tuesday.

WVLT reports the Department of Children’s Services notified detectives in early December that Blair had sexual encounters with boys who were students at McMinn County Central High School.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at Blair’s home on Dec. 15. She was then banned from the school property and activities.

“The search warrant revealed additional evidence, and our investigation grew larger as more parents and victims contacted us,” Guy said.

Guy said there were nine confirmed victims, and all of them were juveniles at the time. Two are now adults, officials said. The alleged crimes occurred from early in 2020 to late 2021.

“We suspect there may be additional juvenile victims, and we encourage them or their parents to contact us,” Guy said.

Blair is accused of setting up meetings with the victims through social media and offering items in return for sexual favors.

Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.(McMinn County Sheriff's Office)

She was released Tuesday evening on a $100,000 bond.

Director of McMinn County Schools Lee Parkison said that Blair was involved in booster clubs with the school. She had a student enrolled at the school that later transferred.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

