Two men arrested in connection to stolen rental vehicles

Domaneck Dixon is charged with 18 counts of grand larceny value $10,000 or more, and Luther Antonio Smith was charged with five counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Aviation Authority says two men have been arrested for stealing rental cars.

Domaneck Dixon is charged with 18 counts of grand larceny value $10,000 or more, and Luther Antonio Smith was charged with five counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, according to jail records.

On Jan. 27, officers say they received information that several recently stolen vehicles from a car rental group were at a hotel in North Charleston.

While coordinating a response with the North Charleston Police Department, one police car circled through the parking lot causing one of the vehicles to leave and four individuals to back away from the other vehicles, an incident report stated.

An officer followed the vehicle that took off; the car then sped off through the parking lot crashing into another car, the report stated.

The officer says they tried to make contact with the four people; 3 of whom walked away; the officer stopped one person placing them in handcuffs.

Investigators say Smith was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center, where he later posted bond for $50,000.

Dixon was arrested during a traffic stop by Georgetown County deputies on Tuesday, the report stated.

Jail records state a judge set bond for Dixon at $225,000, and for Smith at $50,000.

