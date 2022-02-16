Working Wednesdays: Landmark is hiring for jobs in construction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned business is recruiting to fill jobs in the construction industry. Landmark Construction is one of South Carolina’s leading site work, concrete, excavation, and utility contractors.

Current openings include project managers, foreman, field engineers, CDL truck drivers, general laborers, concrete technicians, and heavy equipment operators. To see the full list of jobs and to apply, click the link.

Landmark Construction Company, Inc. is a 56-year-old family-owned business that was started in 1965 by Fredrick Mixson and his wife Ann. Then called Fred Mixson Grading Company, and later renamed Landmark Construction Company, Inc, the company has since become one of South Carolina’s leading civil site work construction companies, according to a statement from the company.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in-depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

