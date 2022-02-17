SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast

By WITN Web Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Crews have recovered and identified two bodies found at the site of an airplane that went down off the North Carolina coast Sunday.

The Pilatus PC-12/47 crashed about three miles off the Outer Banks coast, WITN reported. The plane was seen behaving erratically before dropping off the radar.

Authorities say there’s no indication that anyone survived the crash.

The aircraft was carrying eight people returning from a duck hunting trip in Hyde County:

  • Ernest “Teen” Rawls, 67, Greenville, pilot
  • Jeffrey Rawls, 28, Greenville
  • Stephanie Fulcher, 42, Sea Level
  • Jonathan “Kole” McInnis, 15, Sea Level
  • Douglas “Hunter” Parks, 45, Sea Level
  • Noah Styron, 15, Cedar Island
  • Michael “Daily” Shepard, 15, Atlantic
  • Jacob “Jake” Taylor, 16, Atlantic
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County(Carteret County Public School System)

The cabin of the plane was found late Monday night in about 55 feet of water.

Dive teams were at the site earlier this week in attempts to recover bodies and electronic equipment on the aircraft.

Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said the remains of the two passengers who were positively identified have been given to their families.

The other remains will be sent to the Brody School of Medicine at ECU for additional examination and identification.

The Coast Guard suspended its search efforts and has shut down the command center.

The flight data recorder and other aircraft parts that were recovered are being turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police say just before 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired...
Coroner identifies victim of shooting at North Charleston apartments
Torionta Montrez Drayton is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police arrest man in connection with Mount Pleasant bank robbery
Rep. Chris Murphy (R-Dorchester Co.) suffered a medical issue shortly after the start of the...
Law firm: Dorchester County rep. in stable condition
Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a...
Here are the highest-paying jobs in Charleston that don’t require a college degree
Domaneck Dixon is charged with 18 counts of grand larceny value $10,000 or more, and Luther...
Two men arrested in connection to stolen rental vehicles

Latest News

The Phoenix Police Department said Morris Richard Jones killed the mother of his child and shot...
GRAPHIC: Phoenix police release video of officer being ambushed
Before boarding a helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, President Joe Biden discusses the situation...
Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still ‘very high’
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California adopts nation’s first ‘endemic’ virus policy
An Iowa man was charged with running over and killing a woman with his truck.
Iowa man charged with running over, killing girlfriend during argument
The Food and Drug Administration said it is investigating four reports of infants who were...
FDA: Do not use recalled infant formulas tied to infections