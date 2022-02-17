SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault

Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at the school were arrested Wednesday and charged with failing to report an incident with the intent to conceal neglect or abuse.(CBS7 News)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) - According to court documents, five administrators at Midland Christian School were arrested Wednesday and charged with failing to report an incident with the intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

The arrests included Superintendent Jared Lee, Principal of the Secondary School Dana Ellis, Vice Principal of the Secondary School Matthew Counts, Athletic Director Greg McClendon and head baseball coach Barry Russell, KOSA reported.

According to the arrest affidavits for all five faculty members, on or about Jan. 20, a student-athlete was sexually assaulted with a baseball bat in a locker room.

The court documents said the coaches and administrators knew about the sexual assault and were instructed to investigate on their own without contacting law enforcement.

On Jan. 28, Midland police were made aware of a possible sexual assault at the school.

Police interviewed the victim on Feb. 11. According to the court documents, investigators also went to the school on Feb. 11 to talk to the superintendent, who was out of the office.

Instead, police spoke with the principal of the secondary school, who told them she was aware an incident was documented but could not provide any documents to police.

On Monday, Lee called investigators and, according to the affidavit, refused to answer any questions and requested police obtain a search warrant.

Later that day, the police was able to search Midland Christian School with a warrant and found documentation of the assault that was created on Feb. 11 or Feb. 12.

In the affidavit, police also reported finding emails between the staff, administrators and initial complaints that allege the faculty members refused to report the assault.

On Wednesday, arrest warrants were issued for all five coaches and administrators.

In a statement to KOSA regarding the arrests, Midland Christian described the incident as “an alleged hazing incident.” They also said, in part that “school officials have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and their investigation. ... The physical, spiritual, and emotional safety of our students is the most important responsibility we bear as educators and one we take seriously.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police say just before 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired...
Coroner identifies victim of shooting at North Charleston apartments
Torionta Montrez Drayton is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police arrest man in connection with Mount Pleasant bank robbery
Rep. Chris Murphy (R-Dorchester Co.) suffered a medical issue shortly after the start of the...
Law firm: Dorchester County rep. in stable condition
Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a...
Here are the highest-paying jobs in Charleston that don’t require a college degree
Domaneck Dixon is charged with 18 counts of grand larceny value $10,000 or more, and Luther...
Two men arrested in connection to stolen rental vehicles

Latest News

The Phoenix Police Department said Morris Richard Jones killed the mother of his child and shot...
GRAPHIC: Phoenix police release video of officer being ambushed
Before boarding a helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, President Joe Biden discusses the situation...
Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still ‘very high’
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California adopts nation’s first ‘endemic’ virus policy
An Iowa man was charged with running over and killing a woman with his truck.
Iowa man charged with running over, killing girlfriend during argument
The Food and Drug Administration said it is investigating four reports of infants who were...
FDA: Do not use recalled infant formulas tied to infections