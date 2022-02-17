Berkeley County wants your opinion on future growth

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state and in the country, and as part of its long-term comprehensive plan, county leaders say they are working on preparing for the changing needs of the area’s future. Now, they’re asking for your help.

The first phase of the county’s comprehensive plan involved gathering data about how the county has changed over the years, according to officials. They are now using that data and asking the public to weigh in and compare different future scenarios for Berkeley County in order to make a roadmap for growth.

Berkeley County is unveiling four different scenarios Thursday to get feedback from people in the county, Planning Director Alison Simmons says. These will show how the county could grow and use land. The plans will help anticipate what services, facilities, and infrastructure may be needed in the next few decades.

The first scenario illustrates what growth the county has already committed to, according to Simmons. The second considers what would the county look like if it continues growing as it has been in the last 10 years. The third scenario is based on accelerated growth and if the county grows even faster in the next 20 years than what we’ve seen, she says. The last scenario considers what the county calls a “concentrated growth,” where the growth still accelerates at the same intensity but is concentrated in specific areas of the county.

“[We will] put all of these scenarios out there and get feedback from the attendees on which elements of which map they like best and which they like least,” Simmons says. “The comprehensive plan should be a reflection of community input. It should be a reflection of what our citizens need and want and what we should do to prepare for growth over the next 20 years. Folks should come out in order to verbalize how this county should grow.”

If you have thoughts on the future of Berkeley County and want to share or if you want to hear updates from the county, you can go to a drop-in meeting Thursday from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. There are four locations across the county those meetings are taking place:

Berkeley County Administration Building (Assembly Room): 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Timberland High School (Cafeteria): 1418 Gravel Hill Road, St. Stephen, SC 29479

Philip Simmons Elementary School (Multi-Purpose Room): 2095 Seven Sticks Drive, Wando, SC 29492

Cross Elementary School (Multi-Purpose Room): 1325 Ranger Drive, Cross, SC 29436

