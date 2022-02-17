Charleston Planning Commission recommends rezoning land for affordable housing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Planning Commission has voted unanimously to recommend rezoning three acres of land on the peninsula to make way for more affordable housing.

Around three acres of land at the intersection of Meeting and Huger streets in downtown Charleston were up for discussion during Wednesday’s meeting.

The city hopes to have 800 affordable units completed in the next few years, including a planned development on that lot.

Right now, there are some townhouses on that land, but the Charleston Housing Authority says they plan to demolish those buildings and replace them with an 84-unit development.

The housing authority says the project will cost an estimated $23.5 million.

The rezoning recommendation will be up for public hearing at a city council meeting in late March.

Matt Ojala, the city’s deputy director for housing and community development, said the city is not done making the peninsula more affordable to live on.

“We found that we need an additional 16,000 affordable homes by 2030 to meet the need of our city,” Ojala said. “With this project and with others, we’re working our way towards that goal.”

The Housing Authority said there are about 10 units at 275 Huger Street that are currently occupied.

Officials say people who live there can relocate to other public housing in the city, and once the project is done, they have the right to come back to live there.

