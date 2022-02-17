Crash cleared on I-26 eastbound near College Park Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early morning crash that closed the eastbound lanes on I-26 has been cleared.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted just after 10 a.m. that the crash was clear and all lanes were reopened.

S.C. DOT says the crash occurred one mile west of exit 203 at 8:04 a.m. Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.