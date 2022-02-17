SC Lottery
Crash cleared on I-26 eastbound near College Park Road

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash on I-26 closed eastbound lanes near College Park Road Thursday morning.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early morning crash that closed the eastbound lanes on I-26 has been cleared.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted just after 10 a.m. that the crash was clear and all lanes were reopened.

S.C. DOT says the crash occurred one mile west of exit 203 at 8:04 a.m. Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

