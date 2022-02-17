CSX, police warn drivers about railroad crossing dangers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CSX Transportation wants drivers to ask themselves a very simple question the next time they come to a railroad crossing where a train is approaching.

“Should I wait or should I wait?”

Operation Lifesaver and CSX are urging drivers to be safe at train crossings after several incidents involving trains and cars at the Remount Road Crossing in North Charleston. These organizations teamed up with the North Charleston Police Department to share those safety tips with the community Thursday.

The biggest tip they want to stress is to never stop your vehicle on the tracks.

Operation Lifesaver says it’s important to understand that the average train is traveling at 55 miles per hour, and it can take a mile or more to fully stop.

The organization explains you should always assume a train is coming before crossing and wait until you can clearly see before crossing.

CSX says In Charleston county last year there were seven incidents that happened at railroad crossings and they want you to know these tips:

The only safe place to cross the tracks is at a designated crossing area.

Stay off railroad tracks and equipment because it’s both dangerous and illegal.

Never attempt to outrun an approaching train.

Never begin to drive across the tracks unless you can get all the way across.

You can find additional safety tips at CSX’s website.

“Trains can’t stop quickly, trains can’t swerve, so it’s on our hands as drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians, to make sure that we are stopping for the train,” Operation Lifesaver State Coordinator Janice Cowen says. “Your average freight train weighs about 4,000 times the car weight and you just don’t want to try to beat the train. It’s just not a competition.”

In the case of an emergency on or near the tracks, Operation Lifesaver says to look for the number posted on the blue sign at any crossing to report any issues.

