Deputies searching for suspect following armed robbery at Beaufort Co. business

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a business on Thursday afternoon.

A report states that it happened around 5 p.m. at a landscaping nursery on Old Jericho Road in Burton.

“Employees reported that a male subject robbed them at gunpoint for cash and fled on foot toward Broad River Blvd,” the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was described as a black male around 40 years old, standing 5′8″ tall, weighing 180 pounds, with balding hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he was wearing a black t-shirt with bleach stains and shorts.

Authorities say deputies with bloodhounds are conducting a search for the suspect.

“Residents and motorists in the area of U.S. 170/Broad River Blvd. can expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.