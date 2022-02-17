Dorchester District Two announces virtual options for 2022-2023 school year

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dorchester District Two say the district will offer virtual options for the 2022-2023 school year.

DD2 says a virtual option will be available for grades 4-12.

District officials say virtual options for 4th through 8th grade will be offered through the Low Country Virtual Program hosted by the Low Country Education Consortium. Options for 9th through 12th grades will be offered through EdOptions Academy.

The district is hosting virtual town hall meetings for interested families to learn more about the programs.

The meeting for EdOptions Academy will be held at 6 p.m. on March 1.

The Low Country Virtual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on March 2.

Registration and meeting links, as well as recorded sessions, are available on the district’s website.

