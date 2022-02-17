SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester District Two announces virtual options for 2022-2023 school year

DD2 says a virtual option will be available for grades 4-12.
DD2 says a virtual option will be available for grades 4-12.(Live 5 News)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dorchester District Two say the district will offer virtual options for the 2022-2023 school year.

DD2 says a virtual option will be available for grades 4-12.

District officials say virtual options for 4th through 8th grade will be offered through the Low Country Virtual Program hosted by the Low Country Education Consortium. Options for 9th through 12th grades will be offered through EdOptions Academy.

The district is hosting virtual town hall meetings for interested families to learn more about the programs.

The meeting for EdOptions Academy will be held at 6 p.m. on March 1.

The Low Country Virtual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on March 2.

Registration and meeting links, as well as recorded sessions, are available on the district’s website.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police say just before 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired...
Coroner identifies victim of shooting at North Charleston apartments
Torionta Montrez Drayton is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police arrest man in connection with Mount Pleasant bank robbery
Rep. Chris Murphy (R-Dorchester Co.) suffered a medical issue shortly after the start of the...
Law firm: Dorchester County rep. in stable condition
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say deputies have closed the 3200 block...
Emergency crews extinguish structure fire on Johns Island
Domaneck Dixon is charged with 18 counts of grand larceny value $10,000 or more, and Luther...
Two men arrested in connection to stolen rental vehicles

Latest News

Operation Lifesaver and CSX are urging drivers to be safe at train crossings after several...
CSX, police warn drivers about railroad crossing dangers
North Charleston police say just before 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired...
Coroner identifies victim of shooting at North Charleston apartments
The U.S. Secretary of Energy made a stop in North Charleston today to not only tour Clemson...
U.S. Sec. of Energy tours SC State nuclear engineering program, N. Charleston wind test facility
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Red Cross holds blood drive amid dire blood shortage
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Group digging up historical marker in Mount Pleasant