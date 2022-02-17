SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Group claims city violated Heritage Act by removing Robert E. Lee marker

City’s legal department says removal was allowed
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Heritage Association is accusing the city of Charleston of violating the state’s Heritage Act when they removed a marker from a school.

The group claims the violation happened when the mayor’s office admitted to removing the Robert E. Lee Memorial from the Charleston School of Math and Science in a Dec. 29 letter.

“The Mayor’s decision to remove this cherished historical monument appears to be his unilateral action since the AHA has been unable to discover any record of City Council’s approval,” the group said in a statement.

The city says a request to remove the marker came at the request from the Charleston School of Math and Science on July 21, 2020.

City officials say the city’s legal department was consulted prior to making the decision as they were “mindful of the state’s Heritage Act.”

Leaders with the city say the legal department concluded the removal of the marker would be allowed under the Heritage Act.

Charleston city officials say then-Charleston Schools Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait sent a letter on Feb. 16, 2021, that when combined with the legal department’s decision, was enough to honor the request by removing the marker and placing it in safe storage on July 20, 2021.

Officials say the marker was originally erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and placed on the site by Mayor William Morrison in 1948. The marker was placed in storage on July 20, 2021, and the city’s legal team is in discussions with the local chapter of the UDC to find a home for the marker.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police say just before 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired...
Coroner identifies victim of shooting at North Charleston apartments
Torionta Montrez Drayton is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police arrest man in connection with Mount Pleasant bank robbery
Rep. Chris Murphy (R-Dorchester Co.) suffered a medical issue shortly after the start of the...
Law firm: Dorchester County rep. in stable condition
Domaneck Dixon is charged with 18 counts of grand larceny value $10,000 or more, and Luther...
Two men arrested in connection to stolen rental vehicles
Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a...
Here are the highest-paying jobs in Charleston that don’t require a college degree

Latest News

Operation Lifesaver and CSX are urging drivers to be safe at train crossings after several...
CSX, police warn drivers about railroad crossing dangers
DD2 says a virtual option will be available for grades 4-12.
Dorchester District Two announces virtual options for 2022-2023 school year
The U.S. Secretary of Energy made a stop in North Charleston today to not only tour Clemson...
U.S. Sec. of Energy tours SC State nuclear engineering program, N. Charleston wind test facility
North Charleston police say just before 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired...
Coroner identifies victim of shooting at North Charleston apartments