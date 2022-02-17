Here are the highest-paying jobs in Charleston that don’t require a college degree

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Stacker) - From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree,

Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together.

Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Charleston that don’t require a college degree.

Machinists set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. (Storyblocks)

49 (tie). Machinists

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $52,570

#64 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 720

National

Annual mean salary: $47,800

Employment: 360,340

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Urban Honolulu, HI ($68,950)

Anchorage, AK ($64,610)

Farmington, NM ($64,190)

Job description: Set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. Includes precision instrument makers who fabricate, modify, or repair mechanical instruments. May also fabricate and modify parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines, applying knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, metal properties, layout, and machining procedures.

Automotive body shop technicians repair and refinish automotive vehicle bodies and straighten vehicle frames. (Storyblocks)

49 (tie). Automotive body and related repairers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $52,570

#80 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 360

National

Annual mean salary: $49,430

Employment: 137,120

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Santa Rosa, CA ($81,730)

Midland, TX ($76,760)

Raleigh, NC ($75,460)

Job description: Repair and refinish automotive vehicle bodies and straighten vehicle frames.

48. Textile knitting and weaving machine setters, operators, and tenders

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $52,640

#1 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $32,370

Employment: 18,830

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($52,640)

Appleton, WI ($51,860)

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($48,180)

Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines that knit, loop, weave, or draw in textiles.

47. Computer, automated teller, and office machine repairers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $53,010

#10 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 350

National

Annual mean salary: $43,790

Employment: 91,930

Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Salt Lake City, UT ($80,010)

Fort Collins, CO ($63,680)

Wichita Falls, TX ($59,520)

Job description: Repair, maintain, or install computers, word processing systems, automated teller machines, and electronic office machines, such as duplicating and fax machines.

46. Brokerage clerks

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $53,030

#62 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $58,460

Employment: 44,720

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,240)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($73,770)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,860)

Job description: Perform duties related to the purchase, sale, or holding of securities. Duties include writing orders for stock purchases or sales, computing transfer taxes, verifying stock transactions, accepting and delivering securities, tracking stock price fluctuations, computing equity, distributing dividends, and keeping records of daily transactions and holdings.

45. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $53,570

#57 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $54,420

Employment: 22,640

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Oklahoma City, OK ($76,240)

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($75,500)

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($75,140)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of agricultural, forestry, aquacultural, and related workers.

Plumbers assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases (Storyblocks)

44. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $54,140

#184 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 760

National

Annual mean salary: $61,100

Employment: 417,440

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

43. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $54,490

#90 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 390

National

Annual mean salary: $54,040

Employment: 103,730

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Anchorage, AK ($85,110)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($77,260)

Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($76,940)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in landscaping or groundskeeping activities. Work may involve reviewing contracts to ascertain service, machine, and workforce requirements; answering inquiries from potential customers regarding methods, material, and price ranges; and preparing estimates according to labor, material, and machine costs.

42. Computer user support specialists

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $55,450

#105 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,940

National

Annual mean salary: $57,000

Employment: 634,820

Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

Napa, CA ($78,740)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

41. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $55,480

#55 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 770

National

Annual mean salary: $52,000

Employment: 362,090

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to the production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

40. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $56,070

#33 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $53,330

Employment: 93,060

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Billings, MT ($77,010)

Hattiesburg, MS ($73,780)

Baton Rouge, LA ($71,630)

Job description: Operate or tend equipment to control chemical changes or reactions in the processing of industrial or consumer products. Equipment used includes devulcanizers, steam-jacketed kettles, and reactor vessels.

39. Advertising sales agents

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $56,310

#115 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 340

National

Annual mean salary: $68,040

Employment: 110,040

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends and service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. (Storyblocks)

38. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $57,060

#180 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 770

National

Annual mean salary: $61,980

Employment: 190,510

Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

Elmira, NY ($94,280)

Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

37. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $57,690

#168 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,530

National

Annual mean salary: $62,010

Employment: 1,427,260

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

The median salary for carpenters in the Charleston metro area is $58,810. (Storyblocks)

36. Carpenters

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $58,810

#53 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,980

National

Annual mean salary: $54,200

Employment: 699,300

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

35. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $59,570

#124 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 500

National

Annual mean salary: $69,040

Employment: 128,300

Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

34. Extruding and drawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $59,630

#1 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $38,990

Employment: 69,300

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($59,630)

Rockford, IL ($52,510)

Trenton, NJ ($52,160)

Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines to extrude or draw thermoplastic or metal materials into tubes, rods, hoses, wire, bars, or structural shapes.

33. Paper goods machine setters, operators, and tenders

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $59,970

#3 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $41,480

Employment: 99,890

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($60,340)

Columbia, SC ($60,250)

Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($59,970)

Job description: Set up, operate, or tend paper goods machines that perform a variety of functions, such as converting, sawing, corrugating, banding, wrapping, boxing, stitching, forming, or sealing paper or paperboard sheets into products.

32. Chemical plant and system operators

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $60,750

#24 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $65,460

Employment: 29,710

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Corpus Christi, TX ($86,970)

Lima, OH ($84,710)

Charleston, WV ($76,830)

Job description: Control or operate entire chemical processes or systems of machines.

Industrial machine mechanics repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. (Storyblocks)

31. Industrial machinery mechanics

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $61,090

#80 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 950

National

Annual mean salary: $57,350

Employment: 385,980

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

30. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $63,040

#74 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $63,350

Employment: 55,200

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

Jackson, TN ($92,200)

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

29. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $63,210

#324 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,730

National

Annual mean salary: $73,100

Employment: 475,000

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

Executive secretaries and administrative assistants provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. (Storyblocks)

28. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $63,230

#76 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 710

National

Annual mean salary: $65,230

Employment: 503,390

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

27. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $63,310

#172 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National

Annual mean salary: $83,170

Employment: 69,000

Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

26. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $63,420

#180 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 360

National

Annual mean salary: $74,410

Employment: 114,930

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

Redding, CA ($112,850)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy-duty transmission towers.

25. Insurance sales agents

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $64,300

#149 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 960

National

Annual mean salary: $69,100

Employment: 409,950

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

24. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $64,750

#123 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,800

National

Annual mean salary: $70,490

Employment: 977,070

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

Boulder, CO ($94,870)

Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

23. Crane and tower operators

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $65,470

#34 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 360

National

Annual mean salary: $64,010

Employment: 44,060

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

22. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $65,960

#219 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,490

National

Annual mean salary: $72,990

Employment: 614,080

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

21. Grinding, lapping, polishing, and buffing machine tool setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $67,290

#1 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 130

National

Annual mean salary: $38,800

Employment: 69,570

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($67,290)

New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($63,490)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($52,460)

Job description: Set up, operate, or tend grinding and related tools that remove excess material or burrs from surfaces, sharpen edges or corners, or buff, hone, or polish metal or plastic work pieces.

Real estate brokers operate real estate offices or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions (Storyblocks)

20. Real estate brokers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $69,020

#38 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 340

National

Annual mean salary: $81,630

Employment: 44,610

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.

19. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $69,960

#50 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $67,600

Employment: 53,420

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

18. Metal-refining furnace operators and tenders

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $70,600

#1 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $46,000

Employment: 15,290

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($70,600)

Rockford, IL ($63,210)

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($60,080)

Job description: Operate or tend furnaces, such as gas, oil, coal, electric-arc or electric induction, open-hearth, or oxygen furnaces, to melt and refine metal before casting or to produce specified types of steel.

17. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $71,000

#249 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 590

National

Annual mean salary: $90,120

Employment: 240,290

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

Fitness instructors and trainers instruct or coach groups or individuals in exercise activities for the primary purpose of personal fitness. (Storyblocks)

16. Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $73,190

#2 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $45,650

Employment: 248,070

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

New Haven, CT ($81,080)

Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($73,190)

Modesto, CA ($68,390)

Job description: Instruct or coach groups or individuals in exercise activities for the primary purpose of personal fitness. Demonstrate techniques and form, observe participants, and explain to them corrective measures necessary to improve their skills. Develop and implement individualized approaches to exercise.

15. Lodging managers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $73,250

#31 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $65,270

Employment: 31,790

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

Reno, NV ($106,060)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

14. Food service managers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $74,220

#33 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 440

National

Annual mean salary: $61,000

Employment: 197,010

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

Detectives and investigators conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes. (Storyblocks)

13. Detectives and criminal investigators

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $75,110

#177 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National

Annual mean salary: $89,300

Employment: 105,980

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

12. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $75,580

#39 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,580

National

Annual mean salary: $66,800

Employment: 599,900

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

Longview, WA ($99,590)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

11. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $76,170

#39 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $86,200

Employment: 24,730

Entry-level education requirements

High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.

10. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $77,050

#62 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,160

National

Annual mean salary: $73,500

Employment: 1,278,670

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Danbury, CT ($112,810)

Napa, CA ($101,850)

Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

9. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $77,390

#25 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 390

National

Annual mean salary: $89,740

Employment: 27,590

Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($122,730)

Baton Rouge, LA ($111,530)

Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($111,140)

Job description: Command or supervise operations of ships and water vessels, such as tugboats and ferryboats. Required to hold license issued by U.S. Coast Guard.

8. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $77,560

#229 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 310

National

Annual mean salary: $97,180

Employment: 122,310

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of the police force.

Audio and video technicians set up, maintain, and dismantle audio and video equipment for live or recorded events, such as concerts, meetings, conventions, presentations, podcasts, news conferences, and sporting events. (Storyblocks)

7. Audio and video technicians

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $77,990

#2 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $53,390

Employment: 62,360

Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($80,510)

Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($77,990)

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($73,960)

Job description: Set up, maintain, and dismantle audio and video equipment, such as microphones, sound speakers, connecting wires and cables, sound and mixing boards, video cameras, video monitors and servers, and related electronic equipment for live or recorded events, such as concerts, meetings, conventions, presentations, podcasts, news conferences, and sporting events.

6. Heat treating equipment setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $78,060

#1 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $41,680

Employment: 16,550

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($78,060)

Albany, OR ($55,310)

Wichita, KS ($52,910)

Job description: Set up, operate, or tend heating equipment, such as heat-treating furnaces, flame-hardening machines, induction machines, soaking pits, or vacuum equipment to temper, harden, anneal, or heat treat metal or plastic objects.

5. Ship engineers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $85,030

#10 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $81,110

Employment: 7,480

Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,170)

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($95,620)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,380)

Job description: Supervise and coordinate activities of crew engaged in operating and maintaining engines, boilers, deck machinery, and electrical, sanitary, and refrigeration equipment aboard ship.

Claims adjusters review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures and may also confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. (Storyblocks)

4. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $88,230

#6 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $70,650

Employment: 287,150

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $106,780

#65 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $105,100

Employment: 132,210

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

Commercial piloting requires a Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. (Storyblocks)

2. Commercial pilots

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $115,400

#26 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $110,830

Employment: 37,120

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

Medford, OR ($152,730)

Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.

Property managers plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. (Storyblocks)

1. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Charleston

Annual mean salary: $117,770

#1 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $73,210

Employment: 219,800

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

Boulder, CO ($107,230)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

