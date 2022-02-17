Investigators continuing to figure out what caused massive W. Ashley apartment complex fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say they and other agencies are still trying to figure out what caused a massive apartment complex fire in West Ashley that displaced nearly 200 people.

The fire happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 7 at the Palms Apartments on Royal Palm Boulevard.

CFD authorities said 56 apartment units were damaged or destroyed by the fire.

On Thursday, fire officials said they were continuing to work with the fire marshal division, the Charleston Police Department and the ATF on information developed during the investigation.

“Team members will continue to collaborate to work toward determining the cause of the fire,” CFD officials said.

In addition, the Charleston Fire Marshal Division is continuing to seek any photos or videos that were taken in the area to assist in the investigation.

That information can be sent to CFDmedia@charleston-sc.gov

Emergency operators received a call at 4:54 a.m. reported an apartment fire at the Palms Apartment. Multiple agencies then responded to the incident that escalated to a 3-alarm emergency, according to CFD officials.

“Investigators from the Charleston Fire Marshal Division and Detectives from the Charleston Police Department worked through the first two days of the incident to collect information, interview witnesses, and identify the likely area of origin,” Charleston fire officials. “Due to the size and complexity of the scene, additional resources were requested from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) and their National Response Team (NRT).”

“The ATF NRT began mobilization on Wednesday to assist with interviews and assembled team members by Thursday to support the on-scene investigation efforts,” CFD officials said. “The site investigation continued through the weekend and NRT members departed on Monday morning, 2/14/2022.”

