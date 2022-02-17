Klesmit scores 17 to lift Wofford past The Citadel 65-58
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Max Klesmit posted 17 points and five steals as Wofford topped The Citadel 65-58 on Wednesday night.
B.J. Mack had 15 points for Wofford (16-11, 8-7 Southern Conference). Austin Patterson added 11 points. Morgan Safford had eight rebounds.
Tyler Moffe had 20 points for the Bulldogs (11-14, 5-9). Hayden Brown added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jason Roche had 11 points.
The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Wofford defeated The Citadel 89-77 on Jan. 19.
