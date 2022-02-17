SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/16)

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

5-A

Cane Bay 62, Ashley Ridge 50 - The Cobras will host Lexington in round 2 on Friday

Ft. Dorchester 64, Berkeley 46 - The Patriots will host River Bluff on Friday for round 2.

Summerville 53, Goose Creek 45 - The Green Wave will travel to Sumter for round 2 on Friday.

West Ashley 56, Wando 41 - The Wildcats will travel to Dutch Fork on Friday for round 2.

3-A

Lakewood 49, Bishop England 19

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 60, Marlboro County 54 - The Landsharks will host Brookland-Cayce in round 2 on Friday

Girls Basketball

4-A

Aiken 73, Colleton County 28

Hartsville 41, Lucy G. Beckham 20

James Island 39, West Florence 35 - The Trojans will go on the road to face Aiken on Friday

3-A

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46, Marlboro County 45 - The Landsharks will head to Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Saturday for round 2.

2-A

Philip Simmons 55, Barnwell 19 - The Iron Horse will face Latta on the road in round 2 on Friday

Silver Bluff 80, Woodland 33

Timberland 64, Edisto 16 - The Wolves will host Lee Central on Friday in round 2.

1-A

Cross 53, Scott’s Branch 31 - The Trojans head out to Lake View for round 2 on Friday

East Clarendon 86, Palmetto Scholars Academy 14

Military Magnet Academy 100, Hemingway 36 - The Eagles will host Hannah-Pamplico on Friday for round 2

