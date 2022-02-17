Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/16)
BOYS BASKETBALL
5-A
Cane Bay 62, Ashley Ridge 50 - The Cobras will host Lexington in round 2 on Friday
Ft. Dorchester 64, Berkeley 46 - The Patriots will host River Bluff on Friday for round 2.
Summerville 53, Goose Creek 45 - The Green Wave will travel to Sumter for round 2 on Friday.
West Ashley 56, Wando 41 - The Wildcats will travel to Dutch Fork on Friday for round 2.
3-A
Lakewood 49, Bishop England 19
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 60, Marlboro County 54 - The Landsharks will host Brookland-Cayce in round 2 on Friday
Girls Basketball
4-A
Aiken 73, Colleton County 28
Hartsville 41, Lucy G. Beckham 20
James Island 39, West Florence 35 - The Trojans will go on the road to face Aiken on Friday
3-A
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46, Marlboro County 45 - The Landsharks will head to Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Saturday for round 2.
2-A
Philip Simmons 55, Barnwell 19 - The Iron Horse will face Latta on the road in round 2 on Friday
Silver Bluff 80, Woodland 33
Timberland 64, Edisto 16 - The Wolves will host Lee Central on Friday in round 2.
1-A
Cross 53, Scott’s Branch 31 - The Trojans head out to Lake View for round 2 on Friday
East Clarendon 86, Palmetto Scholars Academy 14
Military Magnet Academy 100, Hemingway 36 - The Eagles will host Hannah-Pamplico on Friday for round 2
