Missing Columbia teen may be in N. Charleston area, investigators say

Ty'Quasia Gause, was reported missing on Sept. 8, 2021
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who has not been seen since September.

Ty’Quasia Gause was reported missing on Sept. 8, 2021, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. After six months, authorities say she could be in Columbia or the surrounding areas.

NCMEC spokesperson Emma Vaughan said it is possible she traveled to the North Charleston area.

She is 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 108 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Investigators say she may change her hairstyle and wear glasses. A photo of her released by the NCMEC shows her with bright red hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 1-803-252-2911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

