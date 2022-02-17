SC Lottery
New online portal creates ‘one-stop shop’ for finding early childhood resources, services in SC

A screenshot of the First Five SC website
A screenshot of the First Five SC website(First Five SC)
By Mary Green
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina families with young children are now able to get connected to dozens of early childhood services all in one place.

Members of the South Carolina Early Childhood Advisory Council joined state lawmakers and elected leaders, including Gov. Henry McMaster, at the State House on Thursday to announce the launch of First Five SC, a free, online platform.

“It’s actually the most comprehensive, single portal into early childhood services in the whole country. We’ve already gotten calls from many other states, who said, ‘How did you pull this off? We want to follow the lead that South Carolina has set,’” First Steps South Carolina Executive Director Georgia Mjartan said.

The 24/7 portal connects families to resources and information on childcare, health, special needs and early intervention, and more.

By filling out one form, they can find out if they qualify for more than 40 different services through federally and state-funded programs.

“We don’t have time for our families to be away from their children, to be in a government agency waiting room, filling out paperwork for 44 different programs and services across all these different state agencies. It doesn’t need to be that hard,” Mjartan said.

McMaster said this is another step toward the state’s goal of ensuring all South Carolina kids are prepared for success when they enter kindergarten.

“Our job is not to drop the ball. It’s to see that these young people have an opportunity to go all the way to the top,” the governor said.

The Early Childhood Advisory Council said it is also currently working to take this service a step further by developing an online application through which families can apply for multiple early childhood services by just filling out one form.

More publicly-funded resources and services could also be added to the site in the future.

“We all know that when we invest in young children, in their health and safety, in their families and communities in which they live, and in the environments in which they learn, we can have outstanding impact, both today and in the future,” Early Childhood Advisory Council Chair David Morley said.

