One person dead following shooting in North Charleston

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have reported that one person is dead following a shooting in North Charleston Wednesday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., North Charleston police officers responded to a shots fired call at Atlantic on the Avenue apartment complex at 6880 Rivers Ave.

A report states officers found a deceased man and property damage.

“This is an active investigation and no arrests have been made,” NCPD officials said.

