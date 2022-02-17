One person dead following shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have reported that one person is dead following a shooting in North Charleston Wednesday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., North Charleston police officers responded to a shots fired call at Atlantic on the Avenue apartment complex at 6880 Rivers Ave.

A report states officers found a deceased man and property damage.

“This is an active investigation and no arrests have been made,” NCPD officials said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.