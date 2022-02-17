Troopers: 2 killed, 1 injured in single-car crash in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say two people were killed and one person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Williamsburg County Wednesday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 52 near SC 375.

Lance Cpl Nick Pye says a 2006 Infiniti sedan was traveling north on Highway 52 when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

Pye says the driver and backseat passenger were both killed in the crash. The front seat passenger was injured and taken to an area hospital.

The victims have not yet been identified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

