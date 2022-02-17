SC Lottery
U.S. Sec. of Energy tours SC State nuclear engineering program, N. Charleston wind test facility

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary and Katie Kamin
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Secretary of Energy is heading to South Carolina Thursday.

Sec. Jennifer Granholm will be joined by congressman James Clyburn at South Carolina State University.

The pair will announce new Department of Energy funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities to train a diverse and highly skilled generation of engineers and scientists.

SC State is the nation’s only HBCU with a nuclear engineering program.

Sec. Granholm tours Clemson’s Dominion Energy Innovation Center

Granholm began her visit to the Palmetto State by touring the wind turbine testing facility at Clemson’s Dominion Energy Innovation Center.

She says her visit is a way to highlight the impact President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package will have on clean energy technology.

Granholm and Rep. Clyburn spoke with Clemson students, faculty and others who are involved in the projects at the facility.

According to Granholm, President Biden has a goal of getting 100% clean electricity by 2035. She says Thursday’s trip to North Charleston illustrates the potential for clean energy in South Carolina. The offshore wind industry.

“The next step of the President’s agenda, that Build Back Better agenda which provides tax credits for clean energy, also provides tax credits for wind energy, specifically offshore wind,” Granholm said. “There’s a real opportunity here for South Carolina to be a leader in the South, along the Atlantic Coast, in this technology, which by the way will bring thousands of good-paying jobs for people.”

According to Granholm, South Carolina is ranked 2nd on the Atlantic for the capability of offshore wind. She says the location of Clemson’s Energy Innovation Center in North Charleston means it wouldn’t just be available for South Carolina’s wind energy but the entire Atlantic coast and would be a major part in creating an economic cluster involved in all parts of wind energy from testing to building the parts and beyond.

