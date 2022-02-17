Warming up today, cold front arrives Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warmer, sunnier, and drier today across the Lowcountry in the wake of a wet Wednesday. Temperatures will warm quickly into the 70s late this morning as a southerly breeze picks up from the ocean. Beaches will remain cooler today, with highs in the 60s due to chilly ocean water temperatures(near 50°). A few showers may move through the area this afternoon and early this evening as a quick moving disturbance slide along our coast. Most of tonight will be dry ahead of a cold front that will near the area tomorrow morning. Expect a mostly cloudy Friday with mild temperatures and the chance of rain. The best chance of showers will occur between mid-morning and early Friday afternoon. Clouds will start to clear out late in the afternoon as a cold front moves offshore. Cooler but sunny weather is expected as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and Sunday. We do expect clouds to increase during the day on Sunday, but we should remain dry. A few showers may return with warmer temperatures next week. Highs are expected to make a run at 80° by next Wednesday!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Slight Chance of a PM Shower. High 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. Clearing Late. High 72.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 64.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 64.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 71.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.