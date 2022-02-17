SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Warming up today, cold front arrives Friday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warmer, sunnier, and drier today across the Lowcountry in the wake of a wet Wednesday. Temperatures will warm quickly into the 70s late this morning as a southerly breeze picks up from the ocean. Beaches will remain cooler today, with highs in the 60s due to chilly ocean water temperatures(near 50°). A few showers may move through the area this afternoon and early this evening as a quick moving disturbance slide along our coast. Most of tonight will be dry ahead of a cold front that will near the area tomorrow morning. Expect a mostly cloudy Friday with mild temperatures and the chance of rain. The best chance of showers will occur between mid-morning and early Friday afternoon. Clouds will start to clear out late in the afternoon as a cold front moves offshore. Cooler but sunny weather is expected as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and Sunday. We do expect clouds to increase during the day on Sunday, but we should remain dry. A few showers may return with warmer temperatures next week. Highs are expected to make a run at 80° by next Wednesday!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Slight Chance of a PM Shower. High 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. Clearing Late. High 72.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 64.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 64.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 71.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police say just before 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston
Torionta Montrez Drayton is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police arrest man in connection with Mount Pleasant bank robbery
Rep. Chris Murphy (R-Dorchester Co.) suffered a medical issue shortly after the start of the...
Law firm: Dorchester County rep. in stable condition
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say deputies have closed the 3200 block...
Emergency crews extinguish structure fire on Johns Island
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Near Record Highs Thursday!
VIDEO: Wednesday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Wednesday evening weather forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast