Burning cargo ship carrying Porsches, VWs is adrift in mid-Atlantic without crew

FILE - The Box Express cargo ship crosses the San Francisco Bay on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in...
FILE - The Box Express cargo ship crosses the San Francisco Bay on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in San Francisco. The Portuguese navy says shipping in the area has been warned that the 200-meter-long (650-feet-long) Felicity Ace is adrift.(Noah Berger | AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A burning car transport ship is drifting near the mid-Atlantic Azores Islands after the huge vessel’s 22 crew members were evacuated due to the blaze.

The Portuguese navy says shipping in the area has been warned that the 200-meter-long (650-feet-long) Felicity Ace is adrift.

The Felicity Ace can carry more than 17,000 metric tons of cargo.

Porsche and Volkswagen customers are awaiting vehicles that are on the ship, CNN reported.

Typically, car transport ships carry thousands of vehicles on multiple decks in their hold.

The vehicle transporter was on a transatlantic voyage from Germany to the United States.

A navy statement said the fire was still burning Thursday, with large clouds of white smoke billowing out.

