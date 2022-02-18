SC Lottery
CofC falls to James Madison, 71-63

Demetrius Underwood had 14 points, 12 rebounds but the College of Charleston falls to James Madison on Thursday
Demetrius Underwood had 14 points, 12 rebounds but the College of Charleston falls to James Madison on Thursday(CofC Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Terrence Edwards scored 18 points as James Madison defeated College of Charleston 71-63 on Thursday night.

Alonzo Sule and Vado Morse added 15 points, and Justin Amadi had 10 points and seven rebounds for James Madison (15-11, 6-9 Colonial Athletic Association). Edwards hit 8 of 10 shots.

Dimitrius Underwood had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (14-11, 6-7). Brenden Tucker added 11 points. Raekwon Horton had eight rebounds.

The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Cougars this season. James Madison defeated College of Charleston 95-94 on Jan. 22.

