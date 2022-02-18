SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Disabled community gets new tools to access vaccines

A recent CDC study shows those with disabilities are more likely to support the COVID-19...
A recent CDC study shows those with disabilities are more likely to support the COVID-19 vaccines but have a lower vaccination rate.(Storyblocks)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Jackson suffered a serious car crash as an infant that caused irreparable damage to his spine and left him in a wheelchair.

Despite his injuries, Jackson forged his own destiny as an adult, working in communications and finding his voice in sharing the experiences of the disabled community.

Getting from place to place, Jackson utilizes a custom minivan which he boards using a ramp controlled by a pad on his wheelchair. He drives it using a joystick. In this way he’s achieved the freedom to get from place to place, but it wasn’t always that way.

“It took a lot more scheduling. Relying on family member or friends to take me where I need to go,” Jackson said. “We have to work as a community to make sure that people can get the medications they need, the vaccines they need.”

Jackson says access is especially important when it comes to life saving vaccines like the COVID-19 shots.

A recent CDC study shows those with disabilities are more likely to support the COVID-19 vaccines but have a lower vaccination rate. That same study shows people with a disability are also more likely to say getting a vaccine is more difficult.

“The ability to get to a vaccination clinic can be difficult, especially if you have some limited abilities and challenges to get to and from appointments,” Jackson said. “I decided to get vaccinated because of my experience of living with a disability. . . not only for my protection but to help those who help take care for me as well.”

Access is always a challenge for those with disabilities, especially those with mobility issues. It’s a concern Able SC, a disability advocacy group in South Carolina, has been drawing attention to since before the COVID-19 shots were even rolled out.

Earlier this week Able SC and its partners rolled out a new tool for helping those with a disability. It’s called the SC Disability Vaccine Access Network and it’s funded through the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the US Department of Health and Human Services. The network can help people with disabilities schedule vaccination appointments and even get them transportation.

“The access network also really does a great job with eliminating the barriers for people with disabilities including paying for transportation to get the vaccine, ensuring that there’s accommodations in place such as American Sign Language interpreters, plain language and Braille and other effective communication mesh measures,” said Kimberly Tissot, president and chief executive officer of Able SC.

The network is not just there to help schedule appointments and aid in transportation, it’s also a one stop destination for clearing up misinformation and advocacy. They’re also arranging mobile vaccination clinics.

“People with disabilities are at a higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 and potentially dying,” Tissot said. “With our large population in South Carolina of people with disabilities, which is one in three people in South Carolina, we’ve got to make sure that we’re doing all we can to save lives.”

“I think it’s wonderful to have this tool,” Jackson said. “The partnership that Able SC has had with the state and other partners have really made it more effective in making sure those resources are available to everyone.”

The network is accessible one here or by phone at 1-800-787-6046.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police say just before 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired...
Coroner identifies victim of shooting at North Charleston apartments
Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a...
Here are the highest-paying jobs in Charleston that don’t require a college degree
Firefighters on the scene of the fire in North Charleston Thursday night.
Three North Charleston businesses damaged by Thursday night fire
A crash near College Park Road has all lanes on I-26 eastbound closed Thursday morning
Crash cleared on I-26 eastbound near College Park Road
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say a man who was last seen more than a week ago has...
Missing Orangeburg County man found safe in North Carolina

Latest News

No arrests have stemmed from the killing of 20-year-old Dean Dale McDonald, Jr. on February 18,...
Summerville police still searching for suspect two years after killing
Dr. Kameelah Martin made history when the College of Charleston appointed her to dean of the...
CofC celebrates its first Black female academic dean
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Southeastern Wildlife Expo opens to the public Friday
North Charleston Police Patrolman Tony Way was fatally shot in the line of duty in February 1985.
Portion of Rivers Ave. dedicated to fallen N. Charleston officer