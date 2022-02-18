Three North Charleston businesses damaged by Thursday night fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a fire damaged three North Charleston businesses at a shopping center on Rivers Avenue late Thursday night.

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department said emergency operators received a 911 call at 10:06 p.m. reporting a “building on fire behind Popeye’s” at the 5900 block Rivers Avenue.

When firefighters got to the scene they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of a four-suite strip mall.

A report by the fire department states that when fire crews got into one of the businesses they found “heavy fire” conditions.

“Firefighters extinguished the bulk of the fire and then worked to extinguish fire that had extended into the ceiling,” NCFD officials said.

A report states that three of the four suites were occupied by businesses.

According to officials, fire damage is extensive to one business, while the other two businesses have smoke and water damage.

No injuries have been reported, and a fire investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is in progress.

North Charleston and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded to the call along with Charleston County EMS.

“The business emergency contacts have been advised of the fire,” NCFD officials said.

