SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen after crash near Aviation Ave.

The crash was reported at 4:44 p.m. near mile marker 209, two miles east of the Aviation Avenue...
The crash was reported at 4:44 p.m. near mile marker 209, two miles east of the Aviation Avenue exit.(SCDOT)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving two vehicles that shut down two eastbound lanes of I-26 was cleared during the afternoon commute Friday.

The crash was reported at 4:44 p.m. near mile marker 209, two miles east of the Aviation Avenue exit, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

As of 5:50 p.m., the lanes reopened to traffic.

The crash did not appear to involve injuries, state troopers said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police say just before 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired...
Coroner identifies victim of shooting at North Charleston apartments
Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a...
Here are the highest-paying jobs in Charleston that don’t require a college degree
Firefighters on the scene of the fire in North Charleston Thursday night.
Three North Charleston businesses damaged by Thursday night fire
A crash near College Park Road has all lanes on I-26 eastbound closed Thursday morning
Crash cleared on I-26 eastbound near College Park Road
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say a man who was last seen more than a week ago has...
Missing Orangeburg County man found safe in North Carolina

Latest News

A recent CDC study shows those with disabilities are more likely to support the COVID-19...
Disabled community gets new tools to access vaccines
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Disabled community gets new tools to access vaccines
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Chefs Feast with Lowcountry Foodbank
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: First Black Dean of Grad School at College of Charleston