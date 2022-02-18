Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen after crash near Aviation Ave.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving two vehicles that shut down two eastbound lanes of I-26 was cleared during the afternoon commute Friday.

The crash was reported at 4:44 p.m. near mile marker 209, two miles east of the Aviation Avenue exit, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

As of 5:50 p.m., the lanes reopened to traffic.

The crash did not appear to involve injuries, state troopers said.

