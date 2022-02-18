Goose Creek mayor predicts continued growth for the city in 2022

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) – The City of Goose Creek’s mayor said the city is one of the fastest growing areas not only in the Lowcountry but all of South Carolina, and said there are big plans ahead which he highlighted during his State of the City Address.

The city is now home to 47,000 people, making it the eighth-largest in the state, and Mayor Greg Habib said there’s more development, both housing and commercial, to come.

Habib said since 2018, the city’s population has grown over 7% and its retail sales have grown over 40%.

“More money is being spent here, which means people are traveling less to do so, spending more of their money here,” Habib said. “That money turns into revenue for the municipality so we can meet the needs of a growing economy and a growing city.”

During Thursday’s State of the City Address at city hall, Habib talked about the city’s public safety departments, recreation and its recent economic and housing development.

He said around 5,000 new homes will be built in the city in the next few years, and the city needs to continue adding retail options to keep up.

In 2021, more than a dozen restaurants and shops opened in the city, and there’s more on the way.

“If you want to build houses, we need you to build a community,” Habib said. “I need people in that neighborhood to meet some of their needs within that neighborhood. Some of that might be the grocery store or a gas station or a park. We want communities built, not just houses.”

Jeffrey Dimit has lived in Goose Creek for over 30 years. He says he was impressed with what the mayor had to say tonight.

“I expect good things for the future,” Dimit said. “The police department, the fire department, the new infrastructure that they’ve got, the public works department, I mean, it’s all good.”

Habib said he wants to build a city where people don’t have to go far to get what they need.

“We want people to live and work and play and shop all in their community as much as possible,” Habib said.

The mayor also highlighted the city’s accomplishments in 2021, including a decline in the crime rate, like car break ins and home break ins and fewer car accidents on one of the busiest roads – St. James Avenue.

