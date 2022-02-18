It’s National Margarita Day! Here’s where you can find deals in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Of all things to celebrate, margaritas are a good choice in our book! Here’s where you can find local deals for National Margarita Day on February 22.

3 Matadors- Enjoy live music, tableside guacamole service and $3 margaritas all day long. Learn more here.

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails- serving $7 margaritas all dat every day from now until Tuesday, February 22. Click here to make a reservation.

Jalisco Taqueria & Tequila- Take advantage of $5 margaritas, $6 Patron shots, $1.50 tecates and $3 tacos all day. Learn more here.

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina- Drop in for free tequila tastings at all locations. Espolon at West Ashley, Herradura at Sullivan’s Island and Patron at Park West. While you’re there, grab some tacos...it is, after all, taco Tuesday!

Pink Cactus- Your choice of House Margarita (Pink Cactus, Pineapple, Mango, Lime or Spicy) is just $5 all day. Learn more here.

Santis- Enjoy $4 margaritas all day at both locations! Check them out here.

SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar- Sol-ebrate with $5 select margaritas all day on National Margarita Day, February 22. Plus, enjoy live music from 6-9 p.m. Click here to learn more.

The Washout- offering their signature “Washout Rita” for only $5 during Happy Hour! Join them now through February 22 for a fun celebration. Learn more here.

