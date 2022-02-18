Lowcountry fire departments desperately trying to hire firefighters, EMTs

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Hiring issues aren’t only affecting employers and workers. The problem is affecting the people they provide services to.

Almost not having enough bodies to get the job done is what first responders said they are dealing with.

The Goose Creek Fire Department is one of many in the Lowcountry not fully staffed. As of February 2022, 19 people work in the department, but 13 positions are open and waiting to be filled.

“Those things you don’t necessarily want to see on the news, our people are going to those calls and responding and taking care of those hundreds of calls, thousands of calls all along the Lowcountry,” said Mike Nixon, fire chief for the city of Goose Creek Fire Department.

The Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina said hiring for public safety jobs has always been hard but especially during the pandemic.

“Because of shortages in the fire service and COVID, they’re being mandated to work an additional 24 or an additional 48 hours. So, they could be in the fire house for three straight days, and it could be longer in some places,” said Bill Pesature, Vice President of The Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina.

Chief Nixon said he knows that his crew is feeling the effects of being short-staffed.

“When we can’t fill seats, we have to have our people that normally work there normal work week pick up more hours,” said Nixon.

The association said with not enough time to recuperate on days off, it’s taking a toll on people in the field.

“The amount of traumatic injuries and traumatic events that you would see in your lifetime is probably three. The amount of traumatic events that a fire fighter sees every year is three,” said Pesature.

According to the association, mental health counseling or therapy isn’t covered under workers compensation for firefighters and EMTs.

“They have to either not get paid or use vacation or use sick time,” said Pesature. “It’s an injury that you got at work, why aren’t they covering this to take care of people at work?”

Goose Creek Fire crews respond to calls in both Berkely and Charleston Counties. Chief Nixon said the spike in population in those areas play a huge factor.

“We love to see that business is booming. We love to see the neighborhoods blossom, but it taxes our service sometimes before we are even ready for it,” Nixon said.

Out of the nearly 8,200 calls Goose Creek crews respond to, about 70% are for medical purposes, which is why they Nixon said hiring paramedics and EMTs is so important.

“We’re looking to build a great team here, and we want great people that want to do great things. If you’re one of them, please look us up.”

If you or someone you know would like to apply to work with the Goose Creek Fire Department, click here.

