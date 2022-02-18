SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/17)

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

4-A 1st round

James Island 52, Darlington 44 - The Trojans move on to round 2 where they’ll travel to Midland Valley on Saturday.

Midland Valley 79, Beckham 73

2-A 1st round

Philip Simmons 93, Silver Bluff 53 - The Iron Horses earn their 1st ever playoff win and advance to round 2 where they’ll host Latta on Saturday.

Marion 70, Timberland 61

Woodland 64, Edisto 45 - The Wolverines advance and will travel to Mullins for round 2 on Saturday

1-A 1st round

Baptist Hill 68, East Clarendon 59 - The Bobcats will host Johnsonville on Saturday in round 2.

Scott’s Branch 58, Military Magnet 38

Carvers Bay 64, St. John’s 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5-A 1st round

Cane Bay 60, Ft. Dorchester 28 - The Cobras will host Dutch Fork in the 2nd round on Saturday

Wando 66, Stall 53 - Wando will go to Sumter for round 2 on Saturday

Summerville 59, Berkeley 31 - The Green Wave advance and will host Socastee on Saturday

Stratford 47, Ashley Ridge 24 - The Knights will travel to Lexington for round 2

3-A 1st round

Camden 77, Hanahan 21

Bishop England 81, Manning 33 - Ally Dominiak and Ella Schar each had 18 points to lead BE to the win. They’ll host a 2nd round game on Saturday

2-A 1st round

