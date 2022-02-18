Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/17)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS BASKETBALL
4-A 1st round
James Island 52, Darlington 44 - The Trojans move on to round 2 where they’ll travel to Midland Valley on Saturday.
Midland Valley 79, Beckham 73
2-A 1st round
Philip Simmons 93, Silver Bluff 53 - The Iron Horses earn their 1st ever playoff win and advance to round 2 where they’ll host Latta on Saturday.
Marion 70, Timberland 61
Woodland 64, Edisto 45 - The Wolverines advance and will travel to Mullins for round 2 on Saturday
1-A 1st round
Baptist Hill 68, East Clarendon 59 - The Bobcats will host Johnsonville on Saturday in round 2.
Scott’s Branch 58, Military Magnet 38
Carvers Bay 64, St. John’s 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5-A 1st round
Cane Bay 60, Ft. Dorchester 28 - The Cobras will host Dutch Fork in the 2nd round on Saturday
Wando 66, Stall 53 - Wando will go to Sumter for round 2 on Saturday
Summerville 59, Berkeley 31 - The Green Wave advance and will host Socastee on Saturday
Stratford 47, Ashley Ridge 24 - The Knights will travel to Lexington for round 2
3-A 1st round
Camden 77, Hanahan 21
Bishop England 81, Manning 33 - Ally Dominiak and Ella Schar each had 18 points to lead BE to the win. They’ll host a 2nd round game on Saturday
2-A 1st round
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.