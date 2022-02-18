Man found dead at assisted living facility in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A man found dead at an assisted living facility in Cayce has sparked a full-scale evacuation of the residents.

The Cayce Police Department received a call on Friday morning about an unresponsive man at Twilite Manor, an adult assisted living facility in Cayce. Responding officers found a male resident dead. He has not yet been identified.

Cayce officials released the following statement:

Cayce Officers were concerned over the living conditions they observed and are working closely with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), who regulates the assisted living facilities; and the Department of Social Services (DSS), as well as the families of the residents, to remove them and find safe placement elsewhere. There are approximately 14 residents at the facility that are in the process of being relocated to other safe facilities.

Correction- Cayce *Police



The Cayce PD chief says 14 folks are being moved out of the home.



Officers are assessing conditions, but keeping people there “not an option.”



I’m told PD is working w/ DSS and families to move them.



How, when and why death occurred all TBD @wis10 https://t.co/79DWHXZO0A — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) February 18, 2022

A July 2019 consent report from DHEC on Twilite Manor shows a history of prior investigations and numerous violations.

In the report, DHEC officials state that they conducted three complaint investigations in December 2017, July 2018 and October 2018 and two more routine inspections in January 2018 and August 2018 and found a total of 48 violations through the inspections.

Those violations include but are not limited to staff training, employment of an administrator, staff and resident assessments, incident reporting, resident records and individual care plans, resident monies, tuberculosis screening, medication administration and security of oxygen cylinders.

A document from DHEC states that the two parties had a meeting and agreed to resolve the matter with a consent order imposing a $19,600 monetary penalty. The facility agreed to pay $9,600 in multiple payments and agreed to attend a compliance assistance meeting with DHEC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

