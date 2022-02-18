SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant historical marker moving to Charleston Museum

The history behind the marker was discovered after four years of research from the archives of...
The history behind the marker was discovered after four years of research from the archives of the Charleston County Record of Deeds.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Town of Mount Pleasant dug up a historical marker that is set to move to the Charleston Museum.

The survey marker, which is tied to the story of a group of freed African Americans looking to create a better world, was dug up on Thursday at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and 3rd St.

The marker was dug up on Thursday.
The marker was dug up on Thursday.

The history behind the marker was discovered after four years of research from the archives of the Charleston County Record of Deeds.

It was placed there to mark the location of a new home and newfound freedom, experts say.

“It’s very significant to us because that shows where the community started and Mr. Scanlan where he had the idea to develop a community for freed black slave and this where it started for him,” East Cooper Civic Club President Edward Lee says.

