SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

New study finds ivermectin ineffective against COVID-19

A new study on ivermectin was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.
A new study on ivermectin was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.(KOCO via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - New research shows ivermectin doesn’t appear to be a strong tool in the fight against COVID-19.

A new study on the drug was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The study looked at roughly 500 patients in Malaysia, all of whom were at least 50 years old and at severe risk of the virus.

During a five-day trial, half of the participants were given a course of oral ivermectin during the first week of illness, and the other half were given a placebo.

Researchers say the differences between the two sets were negligible, and ivermectin did not reduce the risk of developing severe disease.

“The study findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19,” the study reads.

Two previously randomized controlled ivermectin trials from Argentina and Colombia found the same result.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police say just before 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired...
Coroner identifies victim of shooting at North Charleston apartments
Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a...
Here are the highest-paying jobs in Charleston that don’t require a college degree
Firefighters on the scene of the fire in North Charleston Thursday night.
Three North Charleston businesses damaged by Thursday night fire
A crash near College Park Road has all lanes on I-26 eastbound closed Thursday morning
Crash cleared on I-26 eastbound near College Park Road
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say a man who was last seen more than a week ago has...
Missing Orangeburg County man found safe in North Carolina

Latest News

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
LIVE: Biden to address crisis in Ukraine
North Charleston Police Patrolman Tony Way was fatally shot in the line of duty in February 1985.
Portion of Rivers Ave. dedicated to fallen N. Charleston officer
The domestic violence court will be in session every Monday morning at 101 Meeting St.
Solicitor: Charleston County domestic violence court will resume
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone during a call with...
Judge rejects effort by Trump to toss Jan. 6 lawsuits