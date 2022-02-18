SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Student brought gun to SC elementary school to ‘shoot zombies’

South Carolina authorities have arrested an Upstate man after they say his grandson found a gun...
South Carolina authorities have arrested an Upstate man after they say his grandson found a gun at his home then brought it to an elementary school to “shoot zombies.”
By Ray Rivera
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina authorities have arrested an Upstate man after they say his grandson found a gun at his home then brought it to his elementary school to “shoot zombies.”

The Laurens Police Department arrested Kalim Abdul Alawajid who has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Police said the incident happened around 7:50 a.m. on Friday at the Laurens Elementary School when a school employee saw a small, loaded gun on the seat of a student’s desk. The employee then contacted school administration and a school resource officer who took the gun into his possession.

According to investigators, it was learned that the student found the gun at his grandfather’s home. The grandfather was identified as Alawajid who is expected to have a bond hearing on Saturday.

Police said that the student bringing the weapon to school had “nothing to do with a threat.”

“He wanted to shoot zombies at school,” said a detective with the Laurens Police Department during a Friday afternoon press conference.

District officials said the student was removed from the school and a discipline hearing process will be taking place.

The Laurens Police Department arrested Kalim Abdul Alawajid who has been charged with unlawful...
The Laurens Police Department arrested Kalim Abdul Alawajid who has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.(Laurens Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police say just before 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired...
Coroner identifies victim of shooting at North Charleston apartments
Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a...
Here are the highest-paying jobs in Charleston that don’t require a college degree
Firefighters on the scene of the fire in North Charleston Thursday night.
Three North Charleston businesses damaged by Thursday night fire
A crash near College Park Road has all lanes on I-26 eastbound closed Thursday morning
Crash cleared on I-26 eastbound near College Park Road
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say a man who was last seen more than a week ago has...
Missing Orangeburg County man found safe in North Carolina

Latest News

North Charleston Police Patrolman Tony Way was fatally shot in the line of duty in February 1985.
Portion of Rivers Ave. dedicated to fallen N. Charleston officer
The domestic violence court will be in session every Monday morning at 101 Meeting St.
Solicitor: Charleston County domestic violence court will resume
For 40 years, the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, or SEWE, has been hosted in Charleston....
Southeastern Wildlife Expo opens to the public Friday
VIDEO: Portion of Rivers Ave. dedicated to fallen N. Charleston officer
VIDEO: Portion of Rivers Ave. dedicated to fallen N. Charleston officer
VIDEO: Isle of Palms Polar Plunge on Saturday
VIDEO: Isle of Palms Polar Plunge on Saturday