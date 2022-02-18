Portion of Rivers Ave. dedicated to fallen N. Charleston officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police dedicated a portion of Rivers Avenue Thursday to a police officer whose death shook the department to their core in 1985, its former chief said.

Patrolman Tony Way had been on the job with the North Charleston Police Department for just a year when he was shot to death on Feb. 18, 1985, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Former Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon was the police chief of North Charleston at the time. He spoke at a dedication ceremony held along Rivers Avenue, about a mile away from the site of the deadly shootout.

Cannon, who had been the police chief for about 10 months at the time of Way’s killing, recalled the week leading up to it. The department had acquired its first K-9 officer and responded to Rose’s Hideaway Bar on Rivers Avenue where a burglar alarm had been activated.

Police used the K-9 to chase down the suspect in a break-in.

Cannon said over the course of the next week, the suspect told the public defender, “I’m never going back to jail again,” information Cannon said was not passed on to the police department.

A week later, on the night of the deadly shooting, the alarm at the bar went off again, Cannon said.

North Charleston Police say Way went around toward the back of the bar where the same suspect was waiting.

“Tony rounded the corner and was shot,” Cannon said. “He returned fire and they killed the perpetrator.”

Cannon said he could remember seeing Way being treated at the Navy Hospital as if it were last night, adding he had to break the news of Way’s death to his wife, Audrey, and his parents.

“Tony’s death and the circumstances was devastating to this new police department,” Cannon said. “We were fortunate to be not only a part of a police department, but still in the process of building a police department from scratch. And that was a very unique situation and I think because of that, a lot of the early officers and civilians really were invested in the department, perhaps more than officers in other departments, because it was so new. But that shook us shook us to our core.”

Current North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said Way paid the ultimate sacrifice because he loved the city of North Charleston.

“He worked hard to protect the lives of the people he served,” Burgess said. “God bless you and thank you, Tony, because you gave your life doing what was right.”

A portion of Rivers Avenue in North Charleston was dedicated to fallen officer Tony Way, who was killed in the line of duty in 1985. (Live 5)

Current North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said he was not yet mayor at the time of the killing, but said he was active in the community then.

“It was such a tragedy for us,” Summey said. “Law enforcement today is constantly under camera, constantly being looked at from a negative viewpoint when they’re out doing their job. I don’t think there’s a police officer that I know that goes to work on any day, thinking they will have to use their weapon or be shot themselves.”

Summey said people needs to have “the utmost respect for the men and women who serve all of us in every entity around this country.”

“So this is a way of saying this road is named for an officer that got killed in the line of duty, the only one in the history of this city,” he said.

Way’s son, Justin, spoke at the ceremony thanking the city for all it has done for the family.

