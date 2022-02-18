Saying bye to the showers, hello to a sunny weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will bring an end to the showers and lead us into a sunny and cooler weekend Morning showers will taper off around the lunch time hour and sunshine will emerge this afternoon. Highs today will reach the low 70s. Dry weather is expected for your Friday evening with temperatures in the 50s. Cooler weather will start to arrive overnight and we’ll wake up to the 40s Saturday morning. Expect a beautiful Saturday with all sunshine and temperatures in the low t o mid 60s by the afternoon. A clear sky and light winds will lead to a cold Saturday night with temperatures starting out in the 30s Sunday morning. A few clouds may make their way onshore but otherwise we expect a lot of sunshine Sunday with highs in the low 60s. A few showers are possible as clouds and temperatures increase on Monday. Highs will climb into the 70s Monday with temperatures nearing 80 degrees by the middle of next week!

TODAY: AM Clouds and Showers. PM Sunshine. High 72.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 64.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 62.

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. High 71.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.