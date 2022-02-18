SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Solicitor: Charleston County domestic violence court will resume

The domestic violence court will be in session every Monday morning at 101 Meeting St.
The domestic violence court will be in session every Monday morning at 101 Meeting St.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says operations for the Charleston County domestic violence court will be resuming citing the General Sessions’ criminal case backlog.

In a statement Wilson says the following:

We tried centralizing domestic violence cases in magistrate court for several years. Eventually, we abandoned centralization in magistrate’s court when a 2015 change in the law allowed us to prosecute third-degree DV cases in General Sessions Court. At the time, using General Sessions, versus the remote magistrate’s court, allowed the benefit of geographically streamlining and conserving resources for public defenders and prosecutors. The County Courthouse Complex also provided greater security for all parties. Recently, the county council provided new magistrate courtrooms and chambers within the Judicial Complex where prosecutors and public defenders are located. We can now prosecute third-degree cases there without the hardships of having most lawyers travel. In addition, the General Sessions Docket has swollen, and the Circuit Court cannot efficiently manage domestic violence cases for which an immediate response is critical. The Centralized Domestic Violence Court will ease some of the backlog’s pressure on the General Sessions Court.

The domestic violence court will be in session every Monday morning at 101 Meeting St.

All of Charleston County’s third-degree domestic violence cases will be processed there. Defendants at the court can request a jury trial, bench trial or plead guilty.

Municipalities will continue to handle their own cases.

Read Wilson’s full statement below.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police say just before 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired...
Coroner identifies victim of shooting at North Charleston apartments
Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a...
Here are the highest-paying jobs in Charleston that don’t require a college degree
Firefighters on the scene of the fire in North Charleston Thursday night.
Three North Charleston businesses damaged by Thursday night fire
A crash near College Park Road has all lanes on I-26 eastbound closed Thursday morning
Crash cleared on I-26 eastbound near College Park Road
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say a man who was last seen more than a week ago has...
Missing Orangeburg County man found safe in North Carolina

Latest News

North Charleston Police Patrolman Tony Way was fatally shot in the line of duty in February 1985.
Portion of Rivers Ave. dedicated to fallen N. Charleston officer
For 40 years, the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, or SEWE, has been hosted in Charleston....
Southeastern Wildlife Expo opens to the public Friday
VIDEO: Portion of Rivers Ave. dedicated to fallen N. Charleston officer
VIDEO: Portion of Rivers Ave. dedicated to fallen N. Charleston officer
VIDEO: Isle of Palms Polar Plunge on Saturday
VIDEO: Isle of Palms Polar Plunge on Saturday