Solicitor: Charleston County domestic violence court will resume

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says operations for the Charleston County domestic violence court will be resuming citing the General Sessions’ criminal case backlog.

In a statement Wilson says the following:

We tried centralizing domestic violence cases in magistrate court for several years. Eventually, we abandoned centralization in magistrate’s court when a 2015 change in the law allowed us to prosecute third-degree DV cases in General Sessions Court. At the time, using General Sessions, versus the remote magistrate’s court, allowed the benefit of geographically streamlining and conserving resources for public defenders and prosecutors. The County Courthouse Complex also provided greater security for all parties. Recently, the county council provided new magistrate courtrooms and chambers within the Judicial Complex where prosecutors and public defenders are located. We can now prosecute third-degree cases there without the hardships of having most lawyers travel. In addition, the General Sessions Docket has swollen, and the Circuit Court cannot efficiently manage domestic violence cases for which an immediate response is critical. The Centralized Domestic Violence Court will ease some of the backlog’s pressure on the General Sessions Court.

The domestic violence court will be in session every Monday morning at 101 Meeting St.

All of Charleston County’s third-degree domestic violence cases will be processed there. Defendants at the court can request a jury trial, bench trial or plead guilty.

Municipalities will continue to handle their own cases.

Read Wilson’s full statement below.

