SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Southeastern Wildlife Expo opens to the public Friday

Source: Live 5
By Katie Kamin
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For 40 years, the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, or SEWE, has been hosted in Charleston. It’s an event where artists, conservationists, craftsmen and more can come together to celebrate nature, wildlife and the great outdoors.

The event is open to the public Friday through Sunday, Feb. 18-20. VIP and special events began on Thursday.

You can enjoy all of the festivities on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19.

SEWE is located in downtown Charleston and the exhibits and attractions are spread throughout five venues across the peninsula.

Here are just some of the things you can enjoy this weekend:

  • Dockdogs competitions
  • Fine art exhibits and auctions
  • Sheep and duck herding demos
  • Busch Wildlife Sanctuary Show
  • Birds of Prey Flight Demos
  • Retriever Demonstrations
  • Chef Demos
  • Fly Fishing Demonstrations
  • Jeff Corwin Live Animal Show

You can purchase tickets at various places during SEWE, including Brittlebank Park, Gaillard Center and Marion Square.

For more information on the event and ticket prices, visit SEWE’s website.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police say just before 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired...
Coroner identifies victim of shooting at North Charleston apartments
Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a...
Here are the highest-paying jobs in Charleston that don’t require a college degree
A crash near College Park Road has all lanes on I-26 eastbound closed Thursday morning
Crash cleared on I-26 eastbound near College Park Road
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say a man who was last seen more than a week ago has...
Missing Orangeburg County man found safe in North Carolina
Ty'Quasia Gause, was reported missing on Sept. 8, 2021
Missing Columbia teen may be in N. Charleston area, investigators say

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Southeastern Wildlife Expo opens to the public Friday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School board member announces candidacy for state superintendent
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Southeastern Wildlife Expo opens to the public Friday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Group claims city violated Heritage Act by removing Robert E. Lee marker