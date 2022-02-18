Southeastern Wildlife Expo opens to the public Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For 40 years, the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, or SEWE, has been hosted in Charleston. It’s an event where artists, conservationists, craftsmen and more can come together to celebrate nature, wildlife and the great outdoors.

The event is open to the public Friday through Sunday, Feb. 18-20. VIP and special events began on Thursday.

You can enjoy all of the festivities on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19.

SEWE is located in downtown Charleston and the exhibits and attractions are spread throughout five venues across the peninsula.

Here are just some of the things you can enjoy this weekend:

Dockdogs competitions

Fine art exhibits and auctions

Sheep and duck herding demos

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary Show

Birds of Prey Flight Demos

Retriever Demonstrations

Chef Demos

Fly Fishing Demonstrations

Jeff Corwin Live Animal Show

You can purchase tickets at various places during SEWE, including Brittlebank Park, Gaillard Center and Marion Square.

For more information on the event and ticket prices, visit SEWE’s website.

