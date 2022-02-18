Southeastern Wildlife Expo opens to the public Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For 40 years, the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, or SEWE, has been hosted in Charleston. It’s an event where artists, conservationists, craftsmen and more can come together to celebrate nature, wildlife and the great outdoors.
The event is open to the public Friday through Sunday, Feb. 18-20. VIP and special events began on Thursday.
You can enjoy all of the festivities on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19.
SEWE is located in downtown Charleston and the exhibits and attractions are spread throughout five venues across the peninsula.
Here are just some of the things you can enjoy this weekend:
- Dockdogs competitions
- Fine art exhibits and auctions
- Sheep and duck herding demos
- Busch Wildlife Sanctuary Show
- Birds of Prey Flight Demos
- Retriever Demonstrations
- Chef Demos
- Fly Fishing Demonstrations
- Jeff Corwin Live Animal Show
You can purchase tickets at various places during SEWE, including Brittlebank Park, Gaillard Center and Marion Square.
For more information on the event and ticket prices, visit SEWE’s website.
