Summerville police still searching for suspect two years after killing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two years after a young man was found shot to death in his car, Summerville police say they are still investigating the crime.

No arrests have stemmed from the killing of 20-year-old Dean Dale McDonald, Jr. on February 18, 2020, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch.

“We need assistance from the public to help solve this crime,” he said.

McDonald was found shot to death inside of his vehicle outside of the Cane Break Apartments on Central Avenue in Summerville.

Tipsters can leave an anonymous tip that could earn them a cash reward through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.

