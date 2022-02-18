SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Summerville police still searching for suspect two years after killing

No arrests have stemmed from the killing of 20-year-old Dean Dale McDonald, Jr. on February 18,...
No arrests have stemmed from the killing of 20-year-old Dean Dale McDonald, Jr. on February 18, 2020, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch.(Summerville Police Department)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two years after a young man was found shot to death in his car, Summerville police say they are still investigating the crime.

No arrests have stemmed from the killing of 20-year-old Dean Dale McDonald, Jr. on February 18, 2020, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch.

“We need assistance from the public to help solve this crime,” he said.

McDonald was found shot to death inside of his vehicle outside of the Cane Break Apartments on Central Avenue in Summerville.

Tipsters can leave an anonymous tip that could earn them a cash reward through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police say just before 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired...
Coroner identifies victim of shooting at North Charleston apartments
Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a...
Here are the highest-paying jobs in Charleston that don’t require a college degree
Firefighters on the scene of the fire in North Charleston Thursday night.
Three North Charleston businesses damaged by Thursday night fire
A crash near College Park Road has all lanes on I-26 eastbound closed Thursday morning
Crash cleared on I-26 eastbound near College Park Road
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say a man who was last seen more than a week ago has...
Missing Orangeburg County man found safe in North Carolina

Latest News

A recent CDC study shows those with disabilities are more likely to support the COVID-19...
Disabled community gets new tools to access vaccines
Dr. Kameelah Martin made history when the College of Charleston appointed her to dean of the...
CofC celebrates its first Black female academic dean
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Southeastern Wildlife Expo opens to the public Friday
North Charleston Police Patrolman Tony Way was fatally shot in the line of duty in February 1985.
Portion of Rivers Ave. dedicated to fallen N. Charleston officer